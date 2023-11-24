Myrtle Beach coffee shop, food pantry hosts free community Thanksgiving dinner

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - “Everyone is welcome,” is the theme at Fresh Brewed Coffee House in downtown Myrtle Beach and that doesn’t change on Thanksgiving.

For about nine years, dozens of community members have chosen to spend their Thanksgiving at the shop.

“It’s all about knowing that we all fit in and belong somewhere,” said Robert Pierce.

Fresh Brewed is more than just a coffee house, it’s open to anyone who needs food, shelter, or someone to talk to. Director Kate Curran said during the holidays this is even more important.

“We take care of community year-round, this is every day,” said Curran. “But I think this time of year is really hard for people, whether they have loved ones that aren’t living anymore, or they can’t go home for the holidays, or maybe they don’t have a home to go home to.”

Curran said all of the food for the holiday dinner is donated, whether it’s from community organizations or community members themselves.

“I think we had, like, 25 turkeys,” said Curran.

Joshua Helms said he has been coming to Fresh Brewed for about 10 years. To him, it feels like a family.

“You’ll see people talking to one another, and like they don’t even know each other but you go listen to them and you think they’ve known each other their entire life,” said Helms.

For volunteers, it’s no different. Pam Bennett is a regular volunteer at the shop.

I cooked this morning and fed my family and came down to be with my second family,” said Bennett.

Thanksgiving was Dion Gamble’s first time at Fresh Brewed, but he said he would definitely be back.

“(I’m) happy I could be here, happy that I had the opportunity to make new relationships, meet new people, and serve on Thanksgiving, I’m thankful,” said Gamble.

Some attendees, like Rachel Williams, tell WMBF News Fresh Brewed helped them through hard times, and even if things are better now, the place still feels like home.

“My family, they couldn’t make it up here to see me, but now, a lot of people that I used to see all of the time, they are here, so it’s a blessing,” said Williams.

Curran said the tradition is only growing stronger.

“I think we have more people this year. I think the word has gotten out…we might have to, I don’t know, do it in shifts next year or something,” she said.

Fresh Brewed is entirely volunteer-run and is always looking for more volunteers or donations.

