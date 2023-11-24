LIST: Holiday events around the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The holidays have arrived and many events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are set to get everyone in the spirit of the season.
ANGEL TREE | Help those in need this holiday season
This page will be updated with more events as information becomes available.
LIGHT DISPLAYS
- The Great Christmas Light Show - North Myrtle Beach
- Nov. 20-Dec. 30 (closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day)
- Winter Wonderland at the Beach - Myrtle Beach
- Nov. 24-Jan. 1, 2024 (closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
- Tree lighting: Dec. 1, 5 p.m
- Nov. 24-Jan. 1, 2024 (closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
- MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights - Murrells Inlet
- Nov. 24-Dec. 31
- Celebration of Lights - Conway
- Nov. 30-Dec. 24
OTHER HOLIDAY EVENTS
- Holiday Carriage Rides, Photos with Santa at The Market Common - Myrtle Beach
- November 19 and December 3-21, 2023 (Sundays and Thursdays)
- Turkey Trot 5K - Myrtle Beach
- Nov. 23, 8 a.m.
- Holiday Gift Market - Florence
- Nov. 25, 3 p.m.
- Intracoastal Christmas Regatta - North Myrtle Beach/Little River
- Nov. 25, 5 p.m.
- Pet Photos with Santa - North Myrtle Beach
- Nov. 26 & Dec. 9, 10 a.m.
- Tree Lighting Ceremony - North Myrtle Beach
- Nov. 28, 6 p.m.
- Wreath Making Workshop - North Myrtle Beach
- Nov. 30, 1 p.m.
- Tree Lighting Ceremony - Conway
- Nov. 30, 6 p.m.
- Polar Express at The Historic Train Depot - Myrtle Beach
- Dec. 1, 5 p.m.
- Very Broadway Christmas Parade - Myrtle Beach
- Dec. 2, 11 a.m.
- Rivertown Reindeer Run - Conway
- Dec. 2, 8 a.m.
- Christmas Cantata - North Myrtle Beach
- Dec. 2, 3:30 p.m.
- Dec. 3, 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Tree Lighting Ceremony - Surfside Beach
- Dec. 2, 4 p.m.
- Rivertown Regatta Christmas Boat Parade - Conway
- Dec. 2, 5 p.m.
- North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade
- Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.
- Pet Photos with Santa at The Market Common - Myrtle Beach
- Dec. 4 & 21, 5 p.m.
- Surfside Beach Christmas Parade
- Dec. 9, 2 p.m.
- Santa Crawl on the MarshWalk - Murrells Inlet
- Dec. 9, 5-10 p.m.
- The Great Conway Gingerbread House Challenge
- Dec. 6, 5 p.m.
- Under the Lights 5K - Conway
- Dec. 6, 6 p.m.
- Hanukkah Menorah Lighting at The Market Common - Myrtle Beach
- Dec. 7-14
- Pancakes with Santa - Conway
- Dec. 9. 7 a.m.
- Conway Christmas Parade
- Dec. 9, 10 a.m.
- “Light Up the Night” Holiday Bike Ride - Myrtle Beach
- Dec. 12, 6 p.m.
- Twinkling Two-Miler Fun Run - Myrtle Beach
- Dec. 14, 6 p.m.
- Ice Skating at Florence Center
- Dec. 15-21
- Night of the Polar Express - Florence
- Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m.
- Jingle Jam - Conway
- Dec. 17, 4 p.m.
- A Southern Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration - Myrtle Beach
- Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve on the MarshWalk - Murrells Inlet
- Dec. 31
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.