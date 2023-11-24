Submit a Tip
Lady A, Megan Moroney to play at Carolina Country Music Fest

CCMF Announcement(Carolina Country Music Fest)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the latest announcement from Carolina Country Music Fest, two major country music acts will join the already stacked lineup for the 2024 festival.

Lady A and Megan Moroney were announced as the latest country music acts to join the festival lineup.

The two new acts will join Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Parker McCollum, and Old Dominion on the Coors Light Main Stage.

The festival will take place on June 6-9 of next year to an already sold-out crowd.

