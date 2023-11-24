Lady A, Megan Moroney to play at Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the latest announcement from Carolina Country Music Fest, two major country music acts will join the already stacked lineup for the 2024 festival.

Lady A and Megan Moroney were announced as the latest country music acts to join the festival lineup.

The two new acts will join Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Parker McCollum, and Old Dominion on the Coors Light Main Stage.

RELATED:

The festival will take place on June 6-9 of next year to an already sold-out crowd.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.