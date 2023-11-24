FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Brighter skies and cool temperatures settle in today before clouds begin to return on Sunday. Showers blow through the region Sunday night.

TODAY

Cooler weather will settle in behind the off shore storm system that brough clouds and sprinkles to the region on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for today along with a gusty northeast wind making for a breezy and brisk day as high temperatures climb into the upper 50s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Mostly sunny, breeze and cool. (WMBF)

SUNDAY

Sunday will start off sunny and chilly with clouds gradually increasing through the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60.

Thickening clouds. (WMBF)

Another weak storm system will slide just south of the region Sunday night. Clouds will thicken during the day Sunday with the risk of showers increasing after sunset. The best chance of rain will arrive Sunday night especially near the beaches. As the system pulls away, showers will end by daybreak on Monday.

Showers arrive Sunday night. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

A generally dry but chilly forecast is on tap for next week. Only Monday will see temperatures near normal in the lower 60s before a few shots of cool air arrive. From Tuesday through the end of the week, temperatures will only reach into the 50s each afternoon with Tuesday being the chilliest day - in the lower 50s.

The cool days will set the stage for several cold nights. The early to middle part of the week will see temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 30s at the beach and upper 20s to near 30 inland.

