Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.(Family of Avery Davis)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported a child died after being shot during a hunting incident in a Midlands County.

A family member confirmed with WIS News 10 that 6-year-old Avery Davis died following the Friday morning incident that happened near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County border line.

Officials released the following statement regarding the accident:

At this time, details are limited, however, SCDNR personnel said that based on an investigation, the shooting was accidental but did not expand on how it happened. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed Davis’ identity.

