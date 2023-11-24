Darlington Co. deputies searching for attempted carjacking suspects

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed suspects who allegedly attempted to steal a woman’s car at a gas station on Thanksgiving night.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said the attempted carjacking happened Thursday around 11 p.m. at the Refueld Store at 5th St. and W. Bobo Newsome Highway in Hartsville.

The two black men were armed according to deputies and approached the woman in her vehicle in an attempt to take it. The victim refused to get out of her car and started blowing her car horn until the suspects ran off.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident or who can identify the two suspects in the photos, please contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

