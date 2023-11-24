Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Darlington Co. deputies searching for attempted carjacking suspects

Attempted carjacking
Attempted carjacking(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed suspects who allegedly attempted to steal a woman’s car at a gas station on Thanksgiving night.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said the attempted carjacking happened Thursday around 11 p.m. at the Refueld Store at 5th St. and W. Bobo Newsome Highway in Hartsville.

The two black men were armed according to deputies and approached the woman in her vehicle in an attempt to take it. The victim refused to get out of her car and started blowing her car horn until the suspects ran off.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident or who can identify the two suspects in the photos, please contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s  Office at 843-398-4501.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
2 children killed in fatal accident.
SCHP: 1 dead, another injured after 2-car crash near Pamplico
West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
West Florence High School
Florence NAACP calls for answers after suspected rape at high school, delay in notifying parents
The shop has long been a Myrtle Beach staple.
Beloved Myrtle Beach doughnut shop closes its doors

Latest News

Brighter skies and cool.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly weekend on tap!
Former First Lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter passed away on Sunday afternoon.
Governor McMaster orders flags at half-staff in honor of former first lady Rosalynn Carter
CCMF Announcement
Lady A, Megan Moroney to play at Carolina Country Music Fest
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police: 1 injured after stabbing in McColl