Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Beyoncé celebrates Thanksgiving with first look at concert film ‘Renaissance’

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night, Sept 2, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyoncé wishes you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving.

That’s what the singer said in an introductory clip before broadcasting the trailer for her ‘Renaissance’ concert movie.

The trailer debuted during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade broadcast Thursday morning.

The trailer starts with Beyonce’s six year old daughter Rumi being taught a trick to capture quality video content with a cell phone.

‘Renaissance - A film by Beyoncé' will roll out in theaters December 1st.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Joseph Moxey
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Darnell Jones-Legree is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful...
Myrtle Beach man points gun at furniture store coworker, report states

Latest News

Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
Myrtle Beach coffee shop hosts free community Thanksgiving dinner
Lowcountry church hosts 'No one Alone On the Holidays' Thanksgiving dinner
HCFR: Car crashes into home in Longs; no injuries reported