Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Five people were killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt, with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, said they received a call for an investigator at around 8 a.m.

The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are expected to provide additional information on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
2 children killed in fatal accident.
SCHP: 1 dead, another injured after 2-car crash near Pamplico
West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
The shop has long been a Myrtle Beach staple.
Beloved Myrtle Beach doughnut shop closes its doors
Neighbors on alert after suspected break-in, attack at Surfside Beach area home
Neighbors on alert after suspected break-in, attack at Surfside Beach area home

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
Myrtle Beach coffee shop hosts free community Thanksgiving dinner
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
Lowcountry church hosts 'No one Alone On the Holidays' Thanksgiving dinner