SCHP: 1 dead, another injured after 2-car crash near Pamplico

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and another injured after a crash on Wednesday evening one mile west of Pamplico, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 5:49 p.m. SCHP reported a crash on W Seven Mile Road near Babys Drive in Florence County involving a 2009 Nissan Altima and a 2002 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Altima was driving north on W Seven Mile Road and the Yukon was driving South when the Yukon collided with the Altima.

The driver of the Altima was the only person inside the car and died from their injuries. The driver of the Yukon was also the only person in their vehicle and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. There’s no update at this time on their condition.

SCHP is now investigating the crash.

Florence County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the name of the victim.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.