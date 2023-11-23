Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

SCHP: 1 dead, another injured after 2-car crash near Pamplico

2 children killed in fatal accident.
2 children killed in fatal accident.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and another injured after a crash on Wednesday evening one mile west of Pamplico, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 5:49 p.m. SCHP reported a crash on W Seven Mile Road near Babys Drive in Florence County involving a 2009 Nissan Altima and a 2002 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Altima was driving north on W Seven Mile Road and the Yukon was driving South when the Yukon collided with the Altima.

The driver of the Altima was the only person inside the car and died from their injuries. The driver of the Yukon was also the only person in their vehicle and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. There’s no update at this time on their condition.

SCHP is now investigating the crash.

Florence County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the name of the victim.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Joseph Moxey
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver
Michael Griffin, 32, is wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to...
Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire in the...
‘Family can’t be replaced’: Loris area house fire displaces family ahead of Thanksgiving

Latest News

'My life is in that RV' Myrtle Beach man offers reward for stolen RV
‘My life is in that RV’: Myrtle Beach man pleads for tips to finding stolen RV
Neighbors on alert after suspected break-in, attack at Surfside Beach area home
‘Home for the Paw-lidays’ returns for shelter animals ahead of Thanksgiving
‘My life is in that RV’: Myrtle Beach man pleads for tips to finding stolen RV