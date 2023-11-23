Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a shooting at a Lumberton Restaurant left six people injured on Wednesday night, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

LPD officers were called to Adelio’s Restaurant on 111 W 3rd Street in Lumberton at 11:44 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived they found one woman inside the restaurant suffering a gunshot wound. EMS treated the woman on the scene and then took her to an area hospital.

Witnesses told officers others were also injured and police learned six people in total had been injured, 2 men and 4 women. The victims not at the scene when police arrived, were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles and treated for their injuries.

LPD Captain Terry Parker said after the initial investigation police believe the shooter(s) shot into the back wall of the restaurant and the bullets went through the wall, hitting the victims inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective Blake Harrell or Detective David Bullock at (910) 671-3845.

