‘My life is in that RV’: Myrtle Beach man pleads for tips to finding stolen RV

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Myrtle Beach mechanic Peter Franco is asking for the public’s help in finding his 1998 Fleetwood Discovery recreational vehicle, which was stolen in the early morning hours of Nov. 11.

“I live nearby and I usually will pass by and look for it and I noticed it wasn’t there,” said Franco.

The high-profile vehicle was stored behind Club 3001 in the 900 block of Lake Arrowhead Boulevard periodically since it was purchased in August of this year.

An Horry County Police report said an officer responded to the Club 3001 parking lot around 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, speaking with Franco about the RV.

The report also said the officer spoke to a couple of people who were in the area at the time who said they were familiar with the RV but didn’t know anything about it being stolen.

Franco said he has invested a lot of money and time into the RV he said he was planning on keeping forever.

“My whole life is in that RV and I want it back,” said Franco.

Information regarding any suspect details has been redacted in the police report WMBF News obtained. The department has not indicated if a suspect has been identified.

In the meantime, Franco is offering a cash reward for information on the whereabouts of his vehicle.

“I’m looking to give a $1,000 reward for the location, the exact location of this RV, the suspects,” said Franco.

He said as far as prosecution for the grand theft, that’s up to the cops.

“That’s up to the police’s department. I just want my RV back, I’ll get it back home. If it has to be towed or if I have to fly there to get it. I don’t know where it is,” said Franco.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department tip line at 843-915-8477.

