HCFR: Car crashes into home in Longs; no injuries reported

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to San Benito Court in Longs for a crash involving a...
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to San Benito Court in Longs for a crash involving a vehicle into a residence.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews are clearing a scene where a car drove into a home in Longs on Thanksgiving day.

HCFR was dispatched around 12:35 p.m. Thursday to the area of San Benito Court where a car crashed into the living room area of a home.

No one was injured in the crash, according to fire rescue.

Crews are continuing to work to remove the car from the living room.

