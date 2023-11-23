HCFR: Car crashes into home in Longs; no injuries reported
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews are clearing a scene where a car drove into a home in Longs on Thanksgiving day.
HCFR was dispatched around 12:35 p.m. Thursday to the area of San Benito Court where a car crashed into the living room area of a home.
No one was injured in the crash, according to fire rescue.
Crews are continuing to work to remove the car from the living room.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.