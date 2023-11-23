FIRST ALERT: Gray Black Friday, chilly weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies settle in for Black Friday before sunnier skies and chilly temperatures settle in this weekend.

BLACK FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and cool for early morning shoppers. (WMBF)

A weak storm system will pass south of the region today providing mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. Most of the rain associated with the system will remain south of the area, but a few sprinkles will be possible from time to time especially from mid morning through the early afternoon. Skies will start to brighten by the mid to late afternoon and send temperatures to around 60.

Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Cooler weather will settle in behind the off shore storm system this weekend. Saturday will see a good deal of sunshine through the day along with a gusty breeze. It will make for a chilly day with afternoon high temperatures only in the middle 50s.

Sunday will see a bit more cloud cover at times especially by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s.

Brighter skies and cool. (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

A generally dry but chilly forecast is on tap for next week. Only Monday will see temperatures near normal in the lower 60s before a few shots of cool air arrive. From Tuesday through the end of the week, temperatures will only reach into the 50s each afternoon with Tuesday being the chilliest day - in the lower 50s.

The cool days will set the stage for several cold nights. The early to middle part of the week will see temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 30s at the beach and upper 20s to near 30 inland.

