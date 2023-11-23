Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Article headlines are returning to X, Musk says

File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's...
File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Nov. 2, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Article headlines will once again be shown on posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CEO Elon Musk announced the feature was returning,

He removed the headlines under posts of links in early October.

At the time, Musk said it was because it would look better without them, but users have complained that without the headlines, posts lack context.

Their return will appear a little different though.

Musk says the headline would overlay the image of an article rather than below it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Joseph Moxey
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Darnell Jones-Legree is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful...
Myrtle Beach man points gun at furniture store coworker, report states
Tony Wayne Cook Jr
Florence man accused of assaulting juvenile, threatening to kill police during standoff

Latest News

Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending