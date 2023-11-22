Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A restaurant in West Virginia is giving out free meals to customers who ask.

Inside Tres Hermanos Nunez, customers are greeted with a sign that reads: “If you’re hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance. God loves a cheerful giver.”

Pre-paid tickets hang from the sign for customers to choose from.

Anyone can take a ticket, hand it to a server and the kitchen will prepare the meal listed.

Restaurant manager Hipolito Salas explained that customers have been donating for the cause.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up,” Salas said. “We’ve got Christmas, too. We’re just trying to help out a little bit.”

Salas hopes the restaurant is able to continue to provide the service through the end of December.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Joseph Moxey
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver
Michael Griffin, 32, is wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to...
Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire in the...
‘Family can’t be replaced’: Loris area house fire displaces family ahead of Thanksgiving
HCFR
HCFR: 1 injured in crash involving golf cart in Aynor

Latest News

Tony Wayne Cook Jr
Florence man accused of assaulting juvenile, threatening to kill police during standoff
A Florence man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted a juvenile and...
Florence man accused of assaulting juvenile, threatening to kill police during standoff
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale
FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter