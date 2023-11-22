Neighbors on alert after suspected break-in, attack at Surfside Beach area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A neighborhood in the South Strand is reflecting on a scary incident that’s left their community on edge.

“This news is a little different than norm,” said Surfside Beach resident Hailey Townsend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver

She just found out today that 39-year-old Joseph Moxey broke into a home early Monday morning on the North Fawn Vista Drive.

Moxey attacked the person inside the home with a screwdriver. The police report included a statement from the victim who claimed Moxey assaulted him over a dispute about money.

Joseph Moxey (J Reuben Long Detention Center)

Townsend is a mother to two children and said she usually is in the know about her neighborhood.

“Usually Facebook has these groups, and you hear about stuff, and this is the first I’m hearing,” said Townsend.

One man who’s been visiting the area for over 30 years blames the incident on a recent population boom.

“More crime, more people,” said Utley Stallings.

Both neighbors and visitors are warning others, to keep their heads on a swivel.

“Screwdriver? I pack a .38, and I’m gonna keep it open and ready,” said Stallings.

“Pay attention to your surroundings. Make sure if you have little ones keep them closer to you. Eyesight always,” said Townsend.

Moxey is being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center without bond on charges of first-degree assault and burglary.

