Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Myrtle Beach man points gun at furniture store coworker, report states

Darnell Jones-Legree is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful...
Darnell Jones-Legree is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful carrying of a pistol.(Myrtle Beach jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is out on bond after being accused of pointing a gun at his coworker with the “laser beaming,” according to an incident report.

Darnell Jones-Legree, 22, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Police were called out just after 1 p.m. on Friday to the Seaboard Bedding and Furniture store off Highway 501.

At the Myrtle Beach store, police were told that an employee pointed a gun at another employee. Jones-Legree was then found walking back into the store, and an officer saw a handgun in his pocket, the report states.

After Jones-Legree was taken into custody, authorities spoke with the victim, who said it started with an argument. The argument escalated, with Jones-Legree leaving the warehouse and returning with the gun, according to the report.

The report mentions five witnesses watched the incident happen.

Jones-Legree was booked in the Myrtle Beach jail before being released on a 5,000 bond, the public index shows.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Lee Stafford is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Joseph Moxey
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver
Michael Griffin, 32, is wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to...
Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire in the...
‘Family can’t be replaced’: Loris area house fire displaces family ahead of Thanksgiving
The Horry County Coroner’s Office is nearing capacity for their 16 spots, but it’s a difficult...
Horry Co. Coroner’s Office hopes to identify bodies as it nears capacity

Latest News

Police responded Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. to a domestic call in the 1500 block of...
Barricaded man surrenders after hours-long standoff in Florence, police say
Heavy rain will make for tough travel across the area today.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and tough travel to kick off Wednesday
BILL MCCLURE
Unofficial results: Bill McClure wins last seat for Myrtle Beach City Council during runoff election
Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog