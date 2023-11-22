Myrtle Beach man points gun at furniture store coworker, report states

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is out on bond after being accused of pointing a gun at his coworker with the “laser beaming,” according to an incident report.

Darnell Jones-Legree, 22, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Police were called out just after 1 p.m. on Friday to the Seaboard Bedding and Furniture store off Highway 501.

At the Myrtle Beach store, police were told that an employee pointed a gun at another employee. Jones-Legree was then found walking back into the store, and an officer saw a handgun in his pocket, the report states.

After Jones-Legree was taken into custody, authorities spoke with the victim, who said it started with an argument. The argument escalated, with Jones-Legree leaving the warehouse and returning with the gun, according to the report.

The report mentions five witnesses watched the incident happen.

Jones-Legree was booked in the Myrtle Beach jail before being released on a 5,000 bond, the public index shows.

