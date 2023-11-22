Submit a Tip
‘My dog is drunk’: Pup named Jack accidentally gets drunk on vodka and Baileys

A dog went viral after his owner found him drunk at home. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The holidays are a time when people like to celebrate with a drink or two, and sometimes, people can have a few too many.

This time around, it was a dog that overindulged.

When Fido wants a drink, it’s usually water. But one dog owner in New Jersey came home to her drunk pup after the canine got its paws on a few bottles of alcohol.

A bottle of Baileys was found on the floor, and a bottle of vodka was found knocked over on the counter with the cap half off.

Mary, the dog’s owner, said she didn’t have to smell Jack’s breath to know what had happened.

She took video of Jack attempting to walk as she asked if he wanted to go out for a walk.

“It’s not funny, but my dog is drunk, and I don’t know what to do about it,” Mary said in the video.

A commenter on the video said the dog just failed a field sobriety test.

Even when sober, Mary said Jack can be a handful. The 5-year-old husky shepherd mix is a former shelter dog.

Mary immediately called poison control, then took Jack to the vet where he got IV fluids and was kept overnight.

The vet called her in the morning, saying Jack was fine and was “prancing around like he’s not even hungover.”

Jack’s appetite was also fine.

Mary discovered Jack had used a window seat to jump on the counter to get at the booze. Bite marks can be seen where he chewed off the cap.

While Jack hit the bottle, many other animals have been featured in nature documentaries getting buzzed off overripe fermented fruit among other things.

With Jack coming out completely OK, some are suggesting his name should be changed to Jack Daniels.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

