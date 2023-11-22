Submit a Tip
‘Home for the Paw-lidays’ returns for shelter animals ahead of Thanksgiving

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Finding a home even just for the holidays is the goal of the Horry County Animal Care Center’s “Paw-liday” event.

“Home for the Paw-lidays” annual Thanksgiving event is the HCACC’s way to give the four-legged friends a place to get some extra love and care during the holiday season, away from the shelter.

“I’m here with a couple of buddies, we’re going to look at some dogs and see if one of us wants one and maybe adopt one,” said Aynor resident Raymond Usher.

Usher and his friends are opening up their homes to some furry guests this long holiday weekend.

“I think they all need a house to live in. It’s a good place that they’re here but everybody could love of the dogs and give them a place to stay,” said Usher.

The Horry County Animal Care Center has close to 100 cats and dogs available for foster and adoption.

While the program is designed for foster parents to return the furry friend they take home, staff members hope some consider it a more permanent situation.

“It helps them to get out of a kennel, I mean‚ you think about just looking at the same four walls every day, and you get to get out,” said HCACC Office Manager Brittany Martin. “It’s exciting, they get to do different things, meet different people and just see how they react outside of a kennel and hopefully get them adopted.”

Aynor resident Logan Cooper understands the value of the program and is also ready to be a pet owner for a few days.

They’re getting fed here and stuff, but I don’t feel like they’re getting the love and attention that they need,” said Cooper.

On Wednesday, the HCACC announced that there were five adoptions, seven fosters and three shelter animals were transferred to rescues.

For those interested in fostering or adopting a pet but weren’t able to get one this week, staff said there will be more opportunities like this one to help out the shelter for Christmas.

