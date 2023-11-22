Submit a Tip
HCPD looking for specialized officers to join county’s first Crisis Intervention Team

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police officers respond to tens of thousands of calls each year and calls involving mental health issues and substance abuse are a frequent occurrence.

“They’re pretty regular,” said HCPD Criminal Investigation Unit Captain Mick Kathman.

Captain Kathman said the call numbers for mental and substance abuse have been on the rise.

“Maybe a thousand calls a year where officers have been responding to these types of calls,” said Captain Kathman.

Mental health and substance abuse calls are something officers have to be ready for. That’s why the department is now hiring a specialized team.

“We’ve realized the need with ongoing mental health issues in the community and the ongoing opioid epidemic,” said Captain Kathman. “We need to take a more proactive approach to solving those problems.”

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) will consist of five highly qualified people, capable of providing screening assessments and diagnosis on scene.

HCPD is the first in the county to plan for this new team.

While the licensed professionals will work as counselors, Captain Kathman said their job will still mirror the daily role of a police officer.

“Their job will basically be attached to one of our rotating patrol shifts,” said Captain Kathman.

He said the team members must be licensed professional counselors, supervisors, or independent social workers in the state of South Carolina to be considered for the role. Once they hire the team, each counselor will make about $70,000 a year.

Executive Director at Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, John Coffin said our community needs the help.

“We’ve been in an epidemic since probably 2013 or 14 maybe,” said Coffin.

He said he used to look at Shorelines database and see just 10 people struggling with substance abuse, but now they have over 400 people in treatment.

“We are lucky. We are lucky because we do something that literally does save lives,” said Coffin.

A goal of saving lives that many people in the community share.

“Ultimately the end game there is to get them connected with the appropriate professional medical health or substance use service,” said Captain Kathman.

HCPD is looking to hire five people for the team and start the program by January 2024.

