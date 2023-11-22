Submit a Tip
HCFR: 1 injured in crash involving golf cart in Aynor

HCFR
HCFR(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a crash where a person was ejected from a golf car in the Aynor area on Tuesday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., crews were on the scene near Jordanville Road and Ivy Road in Aynor where the crash happened.

Details are limited but HCFR said a person was ejected from a golf cart.

One person was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

SCHP is investigating the crash. Aynor Police Department assisted with the call.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

