HCFR: 1 injured in crash involving golf cart in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a crash where a person was ejected from a golf car in the Aynor area on Tuesday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., crews were on the scene near Jordanville Road and Ivy Road in Aynor where the crash happened.

Details are limited but HCFR said a person was ejected from a golf cart.

One person was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

SCHP is investigating the crash. Aynor Police Department assisted with the call.

