Grand Strand nonprofit transforming into 5-star restaurant for thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach is taking its service to the next level this Thanksgiving.

Typically, when people walk into the Community Kitchen, they wait in line for a warm meal, but on Thanksgiving, folks will receive five-star service.

The nonprofit is pulling out all the stops and transforming into a restaurant for the holiday.

Everyone who comes in will be greeted, seated and given a menu to order from. The volunteers are even dressing up as servers to make everyone feel extra special.

However, it does take a lot of work beforehand.

Kitchen Manager Lisa Greene-Skyers said they started preparing on Monday with five hundred people expected to come in and pull up a chair.

They’re cooking two dozen turkeys, honey-glazed ham, lamb and all the fixings on the side.

Greene-Skyers said it’s all about giving the less fortunate a five-star dining experience and memories to last a lifetime.

“It’s important that the community feels special,” Greene-Skyers said. “I would like to do it every time. We need the staff, food and donations to do that, but Thanksgiving, without a doubt, we make it happen.”

Greene-Skyers said they also have around 30 turkeys to give away to anyone in need.

The Community Kitchen will still serve breakfast on Thursday and start the Thanksgiving meals at 11 a.m. at 1411 Mr. Joe White Ave.

