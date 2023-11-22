Florence NAACP calls for answers after suspected rape at high school, delay in notifying parents

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence NAACP released a scathing statement against the school district on Wednesday after a suspected rape took place at West Florence High School.

The organization said not only was it alarmed by the alleged sexual assault, but also troubled that it took Florence One Schools nearly two weeks to notify parents and the community about the investigation.

RELATED COVERAGE | Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school

A police report states that on Nov. 8, a 16-year-old student told administrators that she had been raped in a bathroom at West Florence High School.

The assistant principals looked over the security video which showed the girl being pulled into the bathroom by the suspect, who was identified as 17-year-old Jackson Lee Stafford.

The police report states that while the SRO was interviewing Stafford he admitted to the alleged sexual assault.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

insert (Florence County Detention Center)

In the NAACP’s statement, it mentions that the school district identified the suspect and accuser as exceptional or special needs students.

The Florence NAACP expressed its concern for the accuser in the case calling it “horrendous” and a “nightmare.”

The organization also called out the school district for waiting 12 days before parents, students and the “taxpaying public” knew about the alleged incident.

“This is yet another example of Florence One Schools leadership withholding information that all concerned citizens have a right to know in a timely fashion,” the NAACP said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our students is second only to the fair and appropriate education they each deserve.

The statement then calls on the district leadership to explain how the alleged incident happened and what measures are being taken to prevent it from happening again.

Earlier this week, the district would only tell WMBF News that district administration, school officials and law enforcement were actively investigating the report involving two students at West Florence High School.

We have reached out again to see if the district has a response to the NAACP’s statement. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.