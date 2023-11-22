Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk Thanksgiving

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday’s rain-maker is leaving clear skies and cooler temperatures in place for this Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving Day will feature big improvements. Morning temperatures in the lower to middle 40s will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon. Sunny skies will prevail for the first half of the day before high clouds begin to stream in by the afternoon and evening.

Brighter skies and cooler today.
Brighter skies and cooler today.(WMBF)

BLACK FRIDAY

A weaker storm system will arrive Friday, pushing in more cloudy skies. Despite the clouds, rain chances are trending lower Friday. Just a few light showers or sprinkles look likely late in the day on Friday. Temperatures will once again climb to around 60.

Turning mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles.
Turning mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend will feature fair skies and seasonable temperatures. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the 50s to near 60.

Fair skies and seasonably cool.
Fair skies and seasonably cool.(WMBF)

