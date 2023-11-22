Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Daughter helps blind mom hike all 75 of their state parks: ‘She can do just about anything’

A mother-daughter duo just conquered all 75 state parks in Minnesota, a feat six years in the making. (Source: WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS AND VIDEOS, CNN)
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) – A mother-daughter duo just conquered all 75 state parks in Minnesota, a feat six years in the making.

But their travels are extraordinary because the mother, Candie Woods, is blind.

She’s on the tail end of vision loss, but her nature-loving daughter Katie Woods decided there was still so much to gain.

“Because she is losing her vision, I want her to see as much as she can see,” Katie Woods said.

The two started to travel the world, from Canada to Croatia. While Candie Woods may not have been able to really see the sights, she experienced them.

“Being in the outdoors, being in different places, hearing about what everybody else is seeing, you stand there and can’t see it, but you’re listening to everybody else talk about the beautiful stuff,” Candie Woods said.

So, after traveling internationally, they decided to start conquering the “beautiful stuff” in their own state.

In 2017, along with their two dogs, they started hiking at every state park in Minnesota.

Trails ranged from one mile to six, and at times, things got dicey.

“She doesn’t know that a cliff is there, or at least, she doesn’t know it’s as far down as it is,” Katie Woods said of her mom.

But together, they did it. Six years and 200 miles later, they just finished their very last park.

“What she has is not a disability, she can do just about anything. This is proof of that, right?” Katie Woods said.

They’ve proved life isn’t just about what you see, it’s about what you feel.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Joseph Moxey
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver
Michael Griffin, 32, is wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to...
Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire in the...
‘Family can’t be replaced’: Loris area house fire displaces family ahead of Thanksgiving
HCFR
HCFR: 1 injured in crash involving golf cart in Aynor

Latest News

Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
Record Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas call a truce to free hostages in swap for prisoners, and allow more aid into Gaza
Brighter and drier weather returns Thanksgiving Day.
FIRST ALERT: Rain clearing out for Thanksgiving
West Florence High School
Florence NAACP calls for answers after suspected rape at high school, delay in notifying parents
Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22,...
AP source: 2 people in vehicle that exploded at NY/Canada border crossing declared dead at scene