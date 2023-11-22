Crash causing slowdowns on stretch of I-95 in the Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that’s impacting Wednesday morning traffic for Pee Dee drivers.

It happened at 7:54 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near exit 190, closing the left lane of the interstate.

According to SCDOT, a four-mile stretch of the interstate is seeing congestion, starting back at exit 181B.

The average car is going 23 miles an hour.

Our traffic partner, Waze, is also reporting a road construction hazard in the northbound lanes.

No further details of the crash have been released.

