Crash causing slowdowns on stretch of I-95 in the Pee Dee
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that’s impacting Wednesday morning traffic for Pee Dee drivers.
It happened at 7:54 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near exit 190, closing the left lane of the interstate.
According to SCDOT, a four-mile stretch of the interstate is seeing congestion, starting back at exit 181B.
The average car is going 23 miles an hour.
Our traffic partner, Waze, is also reporting a road construction hazard in the northbound lanes.
No further details of the crash have been released.
