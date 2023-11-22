Coastal Carolina hosts No. 24 James Madison for chance at Sun Belt Conference title game berth

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina plays its final regular-season game this Saturday as the Chanticleers play host to No. 24 James Madison at Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, and Stormy Buonantony will have the call on ESPN2.

TV | ESPN2

CCU fans can hear the Chanticleer Sports Radio Network broadcast with Joe Cashion, Layne Harris, Chris Burgin, and Joe Catenacci on WRNN 99.5 FM and online at wrnn.net.

SUN BELT BATTLE

• Coastal Carolina is looking to clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game for the second consecutive season.

• Since 2020, the Chanticleers lead all SBC teams with 25 wins in 32 conference games.

• Coastal is 14-5 in its last 19 conference games at Brooks Stadium.

CHANTS IN PRIME TIME

• Coastal Carolina is playing in its seventh nationally-televised game of the season.

• The Chanticleers are no strangers to playing on the national stage, as 30 of their last 49 games in the past four seasons have been carried live on national television.

CHAMPIONSHIP ASPIRATIONS

• Coastal is in the hunt for its ninth conference championship and second Sun Belt Conference title.

• The Chants are seeking to return to the Sun Belt Conference championship game for a second consecutive year and become just the fourth program in conference history to do so.

PINCKNEY’S PLACE IN HISTORY

• Wide receiver Sam Pinckney holds the NCAA’s all-time record for consecutive games with a catch, hauling in a reception in 56 consecutive games.

• He currently ranks sixth on CCU’s career receiving yards list and seventh on CCU’s career receptions list.

BROWN IN THE RECORD BOOKS

• Wide receiver Jared Brown currently ranks eighth on Coastal’s career receptions list and is 10th on the career receiving yards list.

• Against Army, Brown accounted for a career-high 185 all-purpose yards with 116 yards on eight catches and 69 rushing yards on two carries.

INTERCEPTION THREAT

• Coastal Carolina’s defense has 13 interceptions this season, tied for the 10th most in program history.

• CCU’s 13 interceptions are the most by a Chanticleer defense since the 2020 season, when Coastal picked off 16 passes.

• Nine different Chanticleers have recorded an interception this season, the most since 2016.

EXPLOSIVE CAPABILITIES

• The Chanticleers lead the Sun Belt Conference with a 6.35 yards per play average.

• CCU’s offense has produced at least three plays of 20 yards or more in every game this season, including all three of the Chants’ touchdowns against Army.

• Defensively, Coastal Carolina has held three of its last four opponents to just one play of 20 or more yards.

UNFRIENDLY SKIES

• Coastal Carolina’s pass defense efficiency rating of 119.78 leads the Sun Belt and ranks 20th nationally.

• CCU has 13 interceptions and has held opponents to a 55.5 percent completion percentage, leading the conference in both categories.

SCOUTING THE DUKES OF JAMES MADISON

• James Madison is 10-1 and is coming off a 26-23 overtime loss to Appalachian State.

• The Dukes enter the game ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25, making this the sixth week in program history that JMU has been ranked in the AP Top 25.

• Quarterback Jordan McCloud is a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, throwing for 3,076 yards and 27 touchdowns.

• Defensive lineman Jalen Green is one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award and has set the Sun Belt Conference record for single-season sacks with 15.5 this year.

• Defensive lineman James Carpenter is a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy with 43 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks this season.

• Kicker Camden Wise currently ranks fourth on JMU’s single-season list with 16 made field goals.

• Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt ranks fifth in JMU single-season history with 68 receptions this year and is sixth on the single-season receiving yardage list with 969 yards.

• Wide receiver Reggie Brown is eighth on the school’s single-season receiving yardage list with 952 this year.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH JAMES MADISON

• Coastal Carolina and James Madison have met three times on the gridiron with the Dukes holding a 2-1 lead in the series.