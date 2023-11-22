Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Check out Ocean’s Edge Salon & Spa for your next holiday gift idea

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Low key coastal elegance abounds at Ocean’s Edge Salon & Spa in the heart of Surfside Beach.

Arrive to a warm welcome and place yourself in the care of our seasoned professionals.

They offer certificates and packages that would be a perfect holiday gift for you or a friend.

Relax and enjoy luxury hair services and exquisite spa treatments in this laid- back beach shack.

The crew at OE invites you to join them for fun, frolic and the pursuit of a good hair day!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Florence High School
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Joseph Moxey
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver
Michael Griffin, 32, is wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to...
Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire in the...
‘Family can’t be replaced’: Loris area house fire displaces family ahead of Thanksgiving
HCFR
HCFR: 1 injured in crash involving golf cart in Aynor

Latest News

Grand Strand Today
Help Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson participate in the Salvation Army Angel Tree
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Myrtle Beach Fire Department
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Stunning & Brilliant Events
Coastal Grand Mall 2023
Coastal Grand Mall preps for Black Friday, Holiday deals, and Santa’s arrival