Beloved Myrtle Beach doughnut shop closes its doors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Donut Man, which has been a popular dessert spot in Myrtle Beach for decades officially closed its doors last week, and the future of the property is still unknown.

“I was shocked because it was part of the community, you know,” said Joe Harrison, a regular at the doughnut shop.

The shop, located at 200 N Kings Highway, boasted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week business hours, and had long been a place for the community to go late at night or early in the morning. First responders would often stop in between shifts.

Now, a sign on the door announces to the community, the owner’s decision to close the doors on the Grand Strand location.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of our doughnut shop,” the sign read. “We have loved serving you our delicious doughnut and coffee, but it is time for us to move on to new adventures. We want to thank you for your loyalty and support over the years. We will miss you all very much!”

Realtor Lisa Yazici, who is helping sell the property, said the owner, who bought the place two years ago, has two other shops in California that have been successful. He was hoping Myrtle Beach would be the same, he wasn’t able to keep it open as often as it once was.

The owner’s nephews were managing the shop but decided to move to Utah.

“My out-of-state owner just really didn’t want to find anyone else to manage The Donut Man and he figured, ‘why don’t I go ahead and sell it now when it’s still a little bit of a hot market,’” said Yazici.

The Donut Man property is on the market for $1.8 million. The buyer will get the building, the property it sits on, and all of the baking equipment.

“I’ve been getting a lot of activity, a lot of phone calls on the property,” said Yazici. “I’ve had several showings the past week, I did receive an offer.”

But, locals like Joe Harrison, whose family has been coming to The Donut Man for over a decade, said they are sad to see it go.

“My dad used to come here and get doughnuts for us and coffee for my mom, and it became a staple part of our family,” said Harrison.

Yazici tells WMBF News since the property comes with baking equipment, it could easily be turned into another doughnut shop. But, Harrison said nothing will ever replace The Donut Man.

“The other places, as nice as they are, as good as they are, it just didn’t feel the same because you know, you could come here and sit down, have a cup of coffee, have your doughnut, have breakfast, and you know, it just felt like home,” said Harrison.

Anyone interested in buying the property should contact EXIT Coastal Real Estate Pros.

