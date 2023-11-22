Submit a Tip
Barricaded man surrenders after hours-long standoff in Florence, police say

Police responded Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. to a domestic call in the 1500 block of...
Police responded Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. to a domestic call in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. (file photo)(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A barricaded man surrendered to authorities early Wednesday morning after prompting an hours-long standoff, Florence police said.

Police originally responded Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. to a domestic call in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

At the scene, police said they learned a man had made threats to hurt other people in the home and then barricaded himself inside.

The man threatened to shoot officers arriving on the scene if they did not leave him alone, according to a news release.

The police department secured the perimeter and evacuated “neighboring structures.”

After around five and a half hours, investigators said the man came out of the home and surrendered. No one was hurt during the incident.

“We are proud of the collaborative efforts of all those involved, which helped to bring this situation to a peaceful resolution,” the news release from the police department reads.

The name of the suspect was not released.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

