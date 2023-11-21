Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride

Police say on Sunday, 43-year-old Jericha Hays stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East on North Eagle Creek Drive.
By WKYT News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman is accused of stealing and going on a joyride with an ambulance that she stole from a hospital, WKYT reports.

Police say Jericha Hays, 43, stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday.

Camarian Dickey says she and her friends were nearly hit by Hays.

“We felt a rush of air, really loud, like a car going by. We turned around, and there was an EMT swerving into the bike lane,” Dickey said.

She says the ambulance was “out of control.”

“And that gurney was about to roll out of the back,” Rowyn Moore said.

The friends say they feel lucky because it was a “close call.”

Police say on Sunday, 43-year-old Jericha Hays stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East on North Eagle Creek Drive.

The ambulance had just been sent on a patient transfer when it was stolen.

Director Sherwin Corder says the crew was walking out of the hospital when they were distracted by a woman asking questions when Hays allegedly jumped in the driver’s seat and took off.

“It took a crew that we desperately need out of circulation. Also, an ambulance which is still drivable, but it had to be taken down and inspected,” Corder said.

Police say Hays ignored a number of traffic laws, drove the wrong way down a one-way street and almost hit people from downtown Lexington to the Walmart where she was arrested.

Hays is now charged with a half dozen offenses, including theft and wanton endangerment.

Police say she manifested “extreme indifference to human life.”

“She didn’t even honk. The only honk we heard was from a lady who was turning, and she stopped to ask us if we were OK,” Dickey said.

Corder says the ambulance was checked and should be back in service by Tuesday. He also says they are going to ensure all ambulances have anti-theft devices from now on.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police were called out at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a home on Punk Road.
Multiple shots fired at Little River home, report shows
Matthew Prebeg, 41, was last seen July 8, leaving Myrtle Beach to drive to Ohio.
Authorities searching for Horry County man missing since July
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Horry County police were called around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday to Dongola Highway.
Suspect points gun at 2 walking their dog in Conway area: Report
Some people are even flying in to see this year’s display, which now has more than 2 million...
The Great Christmas Light Show kicks off Monday with more than 2 million lights

Latest News

Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
Jackson Lee Stafford is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.
Sheetz announces deal as drivers gas up for Thanksgiving travel
Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
CARE STL is well over capacity and in need of emergency flooring repairs.
Animal shelter begging to find homes for 135 dogs ahead of urgent building repairs