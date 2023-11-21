Troopers, SCDNR using ‘aerial enforcement’ to combat aggressive driving during holiday travel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol will have some extra eyes in the sky to help keep the roads safer during Thanksgiving travel.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and 2023 is expected to be even busier than last year.

In South Carolina there were 1,126 crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period last year, resulting in 11 deaths, according to SCHP.

“We have a simple message for everyone traveling for the holiday – make it to the Thanksgiving table,” said Col. Christopher Williamson, SC Highway Patrol Commander. “Driving behaviors like speeding, aggressive driving, and driving under the influence are still some of the most dangerous on the road and you can be sure our troopers will do everything they can to ensure we all get home at the end of the day.”

There will be extra enforcement out on the roads, but this year there will also be enforcement in the skies.

SCHP is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to help target aggressive driving.

LCpl. Lena Butler said the aerial patrol will help with early detection of reckless driving which will help prevent accidents.

SCDNR will provide aerial enforcement support to troopers and officers on major interstates on Wednesday and Sunday, which are usually the busiest travel days.

The State Transport Police will also provide extra enforcement when it comes to commercial motor vehicles and making sure the trucks are in compliance with state and federal law.

