Runoff election for Myrtle Beach City Council seat to be held Tuesday

Myrtle Beach voters will head back to the polls on Tuesday to decide the city council’s final seat.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach voters will head back to the polls on Tuesday to decide the city council’s final seat.

A runoff election is set between incumbent John Krajc and challenger Bill McClure.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and stay open till 7 p.m.

Afterward, the Myrtle Beach Elections Commission will tally up the results. They will declare an unofficial winner Tuesday night and certify the results Wednesday morning.

Click here for polling locations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Unofficial results: 2 winners announced for Myrtle Beach City Council; runoff expected for third seat

