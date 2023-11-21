Runoff election for Myrtle Beach City Council seat to be held Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach voters will head back to the polls on Tuesday to decide the city council’s final seat.

A runoff election is set between incumbent John Krajc and challenger Bill McClure.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and stay open till 7 p.m.

Afterward, the Myrtle Beach Elections Commission will tally up the results. They will declare an unofficial winner Tuesday night and certify the results Wednesday morning.

