Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver

Joseph Moxey
Joseph Moxey(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officers arrested a man Monday after he allegedly tried to attack a man with a screwdriver in a home the Surfside Beach area.

39-year-old Joseph Moxey was arrested and faces charges of first-degree burglary and assault after he entered a home on N Fawn Vista Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday. Once inside the home, Moxey attempted to attack a man inside with a screwdriver, according to police reports.

The victim fought off Moxey, who attempted to leave the scene before being arrested by police.

According to a statement from the victim that was later corroborated by witnesses, the victim told Moxey he was not allowed on the property because he didn’t pay the victim back money that he used to get his car out of the impound the week prior.

Moxey was initially taken to an area hospital for his injuries sustained during the incident but has since been released to the J Reuben Long Detention Center.

