Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog

Michael Griffin, 32, is wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to...
Michael Griffin, 32, is wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to animals causing death.(Loris Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Police Department is asking you to be on the lookout for a wanted man who “should be considered dangerous.”

Michael Griffin, 32, is wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to animals causing death.

Griffin is accused of threatening his long-time girlfriend after killing her dog. Police said he beat the dog repeatedly onto the concrete, killing the animal.

In a Facebook post, the police department said not to approach Griffin. If you do see Griffen, you are instead asked to call 911.

He was last seen driving an older model white Chevy 2500 truck.

A picture of the truck provided by the Loris Police Department
A picture of the truck provided by the Loris Police Department(Loris Police Department)

