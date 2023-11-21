Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.(Sonny Cavazos | Sonny Cavazos)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The late November full moon, often referred to as the beaver moon, will be making an appearance this weekend.

While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to Earth Sky, it will be in the Taurus constellation.

There are two possible interpretations as to why the full moon in late November is referred to as the beaver moon. NASA reported it could be referring to when beaver traps are laid out to ensure pelts are ready for the winter. Or it could refer to how active beavers are during this time as they prepare for the winter months.

The beaver moon is also referred to as the frost moon or snow moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police were called out at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a home on Punk Road.
Multiple shots fired at Little River home, report shows
Matthew Prebeg, 41, was last seen July 8, leaving Myrtle Beach to drive to Ohio.
Authorities searching for Horry County man missing since July
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Horry County police were called around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday to Dongola Highway.
Suspect points gun at 2 walking their dog in Conway area: Report
Some people are even flying in to see this year’s display, which now has more than 2 million...
The Great Christmas Light Show kicks off Monday with more than 2 million lights

Latest News

A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey.
Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey
FILE - NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. speaks near the Virginia Capitol, July...
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs can’t sue
Michael Griffin, 32, is wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to...
Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog
Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding