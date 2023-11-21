MYR not expecting major travel headaches ahead of Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many people have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, and the Myrtle Beach International Airport said one of them is smooth travel ahead of Thanksgiving.

MYR spokesperson Ryan Betcher said the winter holidays have nothing on the busy summer months, so it’s not likely you’ll bump shoulders getting to your flight.

Also, one less headache you have to worry about is parking.

MYR just added a new parking lot this month, adding 400 new spots for you to choose from.

However, he said traffic will start picking up on Tuesday and Wednesday, so make sure you arrive at least two hours early to grab a spot and get through security.

Betcher said flight delays in other parts of the country could affect smooth sailing here, so plan ahead and check your flight status before leaving home.

One traveler, Scott, and his wife, Sandy, said they were surprised the airport was not crowded, and it’s something they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“I think we’ve both flown on a holiday weekend before where you can expect a lot of delays, long lines, frustration and headaches,” Scott said. “However, that’s not what we’re seeing here. This look[s] like it’s very calm, relaxed and chill.”

