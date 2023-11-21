Murder suspect involved in Robeson Co. deputy shooting released from hospital

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Maxton man charged with murder who shot at deputies in an attempt to avoid arrest has been released from the hospital after nearly two weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the deputies attempted to serve a warrant on Nov. 7 to 20-year-old Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. for violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

Shawn Locklear ran away from deputies and through the nearby woods, Wilkins said. Deputies spotted him behind a tree when he allegedly jumped out and started shooting at deputies.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear were shot during the shootout with Shawn Locklear. Both deputies have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Locklear was released from UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center and into the custody of the Department of Adult Corrections at Central Prison.

RCSO said he’s being held without bond and will have his first court appearance on Nov. 22 via teleconference.

He faces a slew of charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill, larceny of motor vehicle, felony hit and run, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, and two counts of resist, delay, and obstructing of a public officer.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.