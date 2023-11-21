Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket

An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1 million prize.(Illinois Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - An Illinois man turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $1 million prize just in time for the holidays.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the lucky Chicago man, who wanted to be identified as Mr. M, is retiring early thanks to the million-dollar win.

“I was going to retire next year, but now I don’t have to wait!” he said. “It’s time I focus on what really matters, and that’s my family.”

Lottery officials said the 68-year-old will be able to enjoy the holiday season with a little less work after winning the $1 million while playing the 50X Payout scratch-off game.

He purchased the ticket at Harlem Food & Liquors in Harwood Heights.

“I buy different tickets from time to time, but on this day, I saw the blue 50X Payout ticket and had a good feeling about it,” the man said. “I chose to take a chance and I am glad I did.”

He said he plans to trade in his car with his new winnings and buy a condo near his children.

“With this money, I can retire early, and I’m going to move closer to my kids to be more present in their lives. I’m also a grandfather, and its finally time for me to enjoy spoiling my grandkids,” he said.

This is also a big win for the retailer that sold the winning ticket, as the store will receive a cash selling bonus of $10,000.

“Mr. M is a regular customer who comes into our store often,” said Kaushik Patel of Harlem Food & Liquors. “He actually bought the very last 50X Payout ticket in our machine. He was so happy and smiling. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police were called out at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a home on Punk Road.
Multiple shots fired at Little River home, report shows
Matthew Prebeg, 41, was last seen July 8, leaving Myrtle Beach to drive to Ohio.
Authorities searching for Horry County man missing since July
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Horry County police were called around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday to Dongola Highway.
Suspect points gun at 2 walking their dog in Conway area: Report
Some people are even flying in to see this year’s display, which now has more than 2 million...
The Great Christmas Light Show kicks off Monday with more than 2 million lights

Latest News

Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog
HCPD looking for specialized officers to join Crisis Intervention Team
Hospital receives $500K grant to help transform colorectal care in Marion County
Troopers, SCDNR using ‘aerial enforcement’ to combat aggressive driving during holiday travel
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school