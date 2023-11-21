Horry County firefighters battle house fire near Loris area; residents displaced

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Loris area residents have to find another place to stay just days before Thanksgiving after a fire broke out at their home on Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 10 a.m. to a house in the area of Highway 917 and Hands Drive in the Finklea community.

The fire is under control and no one was hurt.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area because all lanes of Highway 917 are blocked due to the fire response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Loris Fire Department helped get the fire under control.

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced by the fire. It’s not clear at this time how many people live at the home.

