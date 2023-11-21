Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year

Good news! Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year. (Credit: KAIT, American Farm Bureau Federation, POOL, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Preparing a Thanksgiving feast this year will not leave your wallet starving for cash.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the price tag on the food items needed for Thanksgiving feasts this year is a little less expensive compared to 2022.

Foods needed to feed 10 people like turkey, stuffing, vegetables and macaroni and cheese, cost an average of $61.17, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. While that is 25% more expensive compared to 2019, it is a 4.5% drop from 2022.

“Grocery inflation is at its lowest level in over two years, with prices for eggs, milk, bacon and fresh veggies lower than last year,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Consumers can also try to trim their food bill even more by looking for deals on their grocery store shelves.

“In the last several years, we’ve seen a significant uptick in shopping store brands rather than name brands. Which is a good way to save some money without skimping on quality,” said Veronica Nigh, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

People in the Midwest have the least expensive Thanksgiving meal on average, followed by the South, the West and the Northeast.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s survey is based on prices in all 50 states and Puerto Rico taken from Nov. 1 through Nov. 6.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police were called out at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a home on Punk Road.
Multiple shots fired at Little River home, report shows
Matthew Prebeg, 41, was last seen July 8, leaving Myrtle Beach to drive to Ohio.
Authorities searching for Horry County man missing since July
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Horry County police were called around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday to Dongola Highway.
Suspect points gun at 2 walking their dog in Conway area: Report
Some people are even flying in to see this year’s display, which now has more than 2 million...
The Great Christmas Light Show kicks off Monday with more than 2 million lights

Latest News

MYR spokesperson Ryan Betcher said the winter holidays have nothing on the busy summer months,...
MYR not expecting major travel headaches ahead of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
A runoff election is set between incumbent John Krajc and challenger Bill McClure.
Runoff election for Myrtle Beach City Council seat being held Tuesday
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Two children struck and killed while walking to school