Help Mellow Mushroom participate in the Salvation Army Angel Tree

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.

Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in your community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys.

The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.

You can head to Mellow Mushroom to pick an Angel off the tree to give every child a Christmas they deserved.

