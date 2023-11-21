Grand Strand travelers, workers prepare for busy holiday travel week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches, many people are traveling by plane or car to get to their holiday destinations.

No matter how travelers plan to get to their destination, they will be met with other travelers this holiday season.

However, people at the Myrtle Beach International Airport said the quiet time is out of the ordinary for the scene they’re used to.

“For some reason, this year is quiet,” said Quintin Murray, a traveler who flew in to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

Even workers, like Taxi driver Ronald “Red Dog” Smith said it feels too quiet.

“This is like working in a cemetery,” said Red Dog.

Red Dog sits in his taxi, at the airport exit doors, waiting for passengers to need his service. He said this week has started slow.

“They’re trickling out,” said Red Dog. “Sometimes some of us vegetate here for two hours or more without any work.”

While many people travel on Thanksgiving, Red Dog said he’ll be working.

“Many do celebrate as a tradition but for myself, it’s just another day,” said Red Dog.

Red Dog said holiday or not, he works to support his stepson who is disabled.

“Whatever I make, or not make, I’m consistent. That’s my obligation and my commitment,” said Red Dog.

But Red Dog is not alone in thinking things are slow. Traveler Murray said this year feels different. He thinks seeing fewer people in the airport right now has to do with higher travel prices.

Instead of getting a taxi or renting a car, Murray waited for several minutes for his family to pick him up.

“Everything at the last minute was so expensive,” said Murray.

Murray was not alone in waiting. Red Dog was doing the same type of waiting for his customers, hoping people who do need a taxi cab would choose his service.

