FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and tough travel to kick off Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will slow down travel for much of today before more pleasant weather arrives for Thanksgiving Day.

A slow moving cold front deliver rounds of rain, downpours and a few thunderstorms at times today. Rainfall totals will likely reach one to two inches for most of the area. Rain will taper off this afternoon with cooler and drier weather returning tonight into Thanksgiving Day.

TODAY

The busy travel day will start off very wet. Areas of rain with embedded heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will linger through midday. Rain will slowly come to an end by the early afternoon. Despite the rain, temperatures will remain very mild - holding steady near 70 for most of the day.

The heaviest rain will fall this morning. (WMBF)

The heavy rain will lead to ponding on area roadways, but no flooding is expected at this time. Winds will also be gusty with gusts as high as 30 mph at times through midday.

Rain will gradually begin to taper off this afternoon. (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Much drier air and cooler temperatures will arrive overnight. As skies clear, temperatures will fall off fairly quickly reaching the lower to middle 40s by daybreak Thursday.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving Day will feature big improvements. Morning temperatures in the lower to middle 40s will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon. Sunny skies will prevail for the first half of the day before high clouds begin to stream in by the afternoon and evening.

Brighter and drier weather returns Thanksgiving Day. (WMBF)

BLACK FRIDAY

A weaker storm system will arrive Friday, pushing in more cloudy skies. Despite the clouds, rain chances are trending lower Friday. Just a few light showers or sprinkles look likely late in the day on Friday. Temperatures will once again climb to around 60.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.