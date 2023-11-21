Submit a Tip
Critical injuries reported in pedestrian-involved crash near Burgess community

HCFR Crash along Hwy 707
HCFR Crash along Hwy 707(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue cleared a scene in the Burgess community area involving a pedestrian where critical injuries were reported on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 6:47 p.m. and closed northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 707 near Buddy Lane for over an hour. HCFR reopened those lanes at 8:10 p.m.

Critical injuries have been reported.

SCHP and Horry County Police Department are investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

