Critical injuries reported in pedestrian-involved crash near Burgess community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue cleared a scene in the Burgess community area involving a pedestrian where critical injuries were reported on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 6:47 p.m. and closed northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 707 near Buddy Lane for over an hour. HCFR reopened those lanes at 8:10 p.m.

SCHP and Horry County Police Department are investigating the crash.

