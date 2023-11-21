Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

AAA holding ‘Tow to Go’ campaign for Thanksgiving weekend

AAA will offer impaired drivers a hand this Thanksgiving weekend.
AAA will offer impaired drivers a hand this Thanksgiving weekend.(WNEM)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - AAA will offer impaired drivers a hand this Thanksgiving weekend.

The company is holding its “Tow to Go” campaign to keep impaired drivers off the road.

From Wednesday evening until Monday morning, any driver in Georgia can call AAA and a tow truck will come get them and their car and take them to any location within a 10-mile radius.

The campaign will be active from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday.

AAA is stressing that the campaign is a means of last resort.

A AAA spokesperson said, “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a reliable ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

To use the program, call 855-286-9246.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police were called out at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a home on Punk Road.
Multiple shots fired at Little River home, report shows
Matthew Prebeg, 41, was last seen July 8, leaving Myrtle Beach to drive to Ohio.
Authorities searching for Horry County man missing since July
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Horry County police were called around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday to Dongola Highway.
Suspect points gun at 2 walking their dog in Conway area: Report
Some people are even flying in to see this year’s display, which now has more than 2 million...
The Great Christmas Light Show kicks off Monday with more than 2 million lights

Latest News

Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog
Teen accused of raping fellow student at Florence County high school
Joseph Moxey
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Horry Co. home, attack victim with screwdriver
MUSC Marion Medical Center
Hospital receives $500K grant to help transform colorectal care in Marion County
Michael Griffin, 32, is wanted for second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to...
Police looking for ‘dangerous’ Loris man, accused of threatening girlfriend, killing dog