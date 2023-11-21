AAA holding ‘Tow to Go’ campaign for Thanksgiving weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - AAA will offer impaired drivers a hand this Thanksgiving weekend.

The company is holding its “Tow to Go” campaign to keep impaired drivers off the road.

From Wednesday evening until Monday morning, any driver in Georgia can call AAA and a tow truck will come get them and their car and take them to any location within a 10-mile radius.

The campaign will be active from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday.

AAA is stressing that the campaign is a means of last resort.

A AAA spokesperson said, “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a reliable ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

To use the program, call 855-286-9246.

