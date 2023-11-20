Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

What to know about Medicare open enrollment

More than 65 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Medicare enrollment is open until December 7th this year.

During open enrollment, new users can join the program and existing users can make changes to their plan.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili recommended users to do their research before logging on, especially if they are considering the Medicare advantage plans, which are basically HMOs or PPOs.

“They can cost a little bit less than your Medicare Part B options; however, you may not be able to use the doctors you want to use or have a lot of the flexibility you have with your Medicare Part B plan,” Joyce said.

Joyce also recommended looking closely at personal income levels and the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount or IRMAA.

“If you’re turning 65, which is the year that Medicare starts, and you’re already collecting Social Security, you’re already going to get a notice from the Social Security Administration to sign up for Medicare. You’re going to get Medicare Part A, which is very basic for free,” Joyce explained.

Joyce said there is a charge for Medicare Part B because the premiums are based on income.

To sign up for Medicare, visit the Social Security Administration’s website.

For additional help, visit a financial advisor or try the Medicare Plan Finders on the Medicare website.

Selections and changes will go into effect January 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Annual holiday light display returns to Myrtle Beach on Nov. 24
Several bouts of rain are likely this week.
FIRST ALERT: Active weather on tap for the holiday week
Horry County police were called out at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a home on Punk Road.
Multiple shots fired at Little River home, report shows
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

The Coast Guard rescued a couple and their dog from a stranded sailboat.
2 people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard 90 miles from shore
Sacred Ground: the fight to identify resting place of over 300 African Americans
Sacred Ground: The fight to identify the final resting place of more than 300 African Americans
The couple's sailboat became disabled after water got in through a broken porthole. (SOURCE: TMX)
2 people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard after their sailboat became stranded
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
IRS Criminal Investigation released tips to protect you from romance scams.
70,000 people praying for love fell prey to romance scams in last year, report reveals