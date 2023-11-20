Submit a Tip
Suspect points gun at 2 walking their dog in Conway area: Report

Horry County police were called around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday to Dongola Highway.
Horry County police were called around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday to Dongola Highway.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An incident report obtained by WMBF News reveals two people walking their dog in the Conway area told cops someone pointed a gun at them.

Horry County police were called around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday to Dongola Highway.

Police talked with one of the victims, who said they were walking their dog on Society Drive. A Ford sedan drove by them, turned around and began honking their horn. At this time, one of the victims saw a handgun “being pointed out the window at him,” the incident report states.

The two ran away, and the sedan eventually drove away into a neighborhood off of Society Drive.

No arrests have been made, the report states.

