Never miss a Monday with Core Fitness

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Core Fitness strives to create close connections with their members, providing a community environment where people can come to get excited about a healthy lifestyle.

At Core fitness of Myrtle Beach, you’ll find something different from what you’d expect in an ordinary gym.

Their expert staff combines with state-of-the-art gym equipment and an outstanding menu of programs to give you the ultimate fitness experience.

Learn more here!

