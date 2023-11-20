Submit a Tip
Mythical and Medieval Fest returns to Socastee

The Mythical and Medieval Fest sent visitors hundreds of years back in time.
By Emily Shiroff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Mythical and Medieval Fest sent visitors hundreds of years back in time.

The fest was back for the past two weekends in Socastee and featured a variety of displays and food and drink options to enjoy.

All the fun was for a good cause, too. The festival is a fundraiser for Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams, which helps children living in group homes and shelters across the Grand Strand.

Zacary Fitch has been involved with the festival for nearly 10 years. He’s seen the impact of Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams firsthand.

“We’ve taken kids from the group home to the water park, to Family Kingdom, camping, other fun adventures,” Fitch said.

Visitors of all ages were welcome at the festival, many of whom were decked out in their finest medieval-era clothing. Fitch made a suit of armor out of scrap metal and other recycled materials.

Jessie Warzybuk, who teaches archery, says the outfits are one of her favorite parts about the event.

“I love getting all dressed up, becoming a different person,” Warzybuk said. “Just makes me feel so free and open about myself.”

Both Fitch and Warzybuk agreed that the people they meet each year are part of what keeps them coming back. Shellie Rabon, the director of the festival, says that’s her favorite part.

“We have anywhere from grandparents coming to couples and just families of all ages,” Rabon said. “It’s just awesome to see people come out.”

In the spirit of the times, visitors were fully immersed in the moment, with many of them ditching technology even if just for a few hours. Linda White says it’s something she’s noticed in her three years of attending the festival.

“I haven’t seen anyone on their electronics,” White said. “Parents are all interacting with the children, and it’s just a really good family activity as well as being helpful.”

Rabon concurs, saying that she loves seeing families connect in such a fun environment.

While Rabon says it’s too early to say what next year’s festival will hold, she’s incredibly grateful for the support she’s received for the event over the last decade.

